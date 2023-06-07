Azerbaijan to inaugurate its consulate general in Kurdistan Region, envoy tells PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Azerbaijan is set to open its consulate general in the capital Erbil in the future, the Caucasian country’s senior diplomat in Iraq told Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Barzani received Baghdad-based Azerbaijani Charge D’affaires Nasir Mammadov in Erbil, where they discussed developing bilateral ties between the two nations, a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office read.

Mammadov expressed his country’s willingness to enhance ties with the Kurdistan Region, adding the Caucasian country’s consulate general will be opened in the Kurdish region in the future, per the press release.

The statement did not elaborate further on the date of opening the diplomatic mission.

In return, Barzani highlighted the Kurdish region’s interest in further developing the relations.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February in Germany, where they also spoke about opening the Caucasian country’s diplomatic mission in Erbil.

Mammdoz also met with President Barzani on Wednesday following his meeting with Prime Minister Barzani, according to a statement from the Kurdish presidency.