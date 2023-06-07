KRG Council of Ministers reaffirms its support for Erbil-Baghdad agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Wednesday held its weekly meeting, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to discuss several items, according to a KRG statement.

In the first item of the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the latest developments in the Iraqi budget bill for 2023-2025 and the efforts to resume oil exports within the framework of the agreement signed between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Council of Ministers reaffirmed its support for the Erbil-Baghdad agreement.

It also called on all Kurdish factions in the Iraqi parliament to defend the constitutional rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region in the federal budget bill.

Furthermore, Sasan Awni, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, presented an informative report at the meeting on the drafting of building codes throughout the Kurdistan Region. He also presented the new guidelines of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism for planning and electronic registration of state property in the Kurdistan Region.

After that, Rebar Ahmad, Minister of Interior, briefed the Council on the implementation of previous decisions of the Council of Ministers regarding the phenomenon of ownerless SIM cards, unregistered vehicles, and unlicensed weapons. He mentioned citizen coordination in this regard and said that in mid-July, the deadline for registration of unregistered weapons expires, and from then on, according to the newly passed weapons law in the Kurdistan Region, the necessary measures will be taken.

Mr. Ahmad and Minister of Housing and Reconstruction Dana Abdulkareem then discussed the issue of identifying the prohibition of public roads outside the cities in light of the public roads law in the Kurdistan Region.

After discussions, the Council of Ministers decided to instruct the Ministries of Reconstruction, Housing and Interior to continue their joint measures. It also instructed the heads of administrative units in the provinces and independent administrations to work more actively to remove any trespassing on public roads.

Moreover, the Council of Ministers congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection and on forming his new cabinet.