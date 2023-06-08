PM Barzani highlights need for resolving Erbil-Baghdad issues in meeting with US ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with the US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski and discussed the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government.

The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of resolving these issues in accordance with the constitution and to uphold previous agreements reached between Erbil and Baghdad.

Iraqi parliament's finance committee in May approved budget changes undermining the Kurdistan Regional Government’s authority and violating Erbil-Baghdad agreements, including the April 4 Baghdad-Erbil deal on resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting, attended by US Consul General Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr., primarily focused on these issues, and the Kurdistan Region's allocation in the federal budget. The Iraqi parliament is expected to vote on the Iraqi federal budget law on Thursday.

The Kurdistan Region’s oil revenues are set to be deposited at a private bank, per an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad, an informed source told Kurdistan 24. The members of Iraq’s ruling Administrating the State Coalition reached an agreement on the Region’s share in the federal budget bill, the source added.

PM Masrour Barzani reiterated that every possible effort has been exerted to achieve an agreement with the federal government within the constitutional framework.

Regarding the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region, both parties agreed on the urgency of conducting parliamentary elections without delay that have been previously been delayed due to disputes between the Kurdish political parties.

The upcoming sixth parliamentary elections of the Kurdistan Region are scheduled to take place in November of this year.