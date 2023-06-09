Security

SDF releases civilian arrested for ISIS ties

The displaced civilian was previously living in the Ma’iziliya village north of Deir ez-Zor within SDF-held areas.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is flown in northeastern Syria (Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
Syria SDF Deir ez-Zor ISIS cells

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after he spent eight months in jail for ‘belonging to ISIS’.

In order to prevent any possible resurgence of ISIS, US-led coalition forces and the SDF have been continuing their operations against ISIS.

These operations have primarily focused on areas with high ISIS activity, such as Deir ez-Zor.

Also in April, the SDF released 20 prisoners from the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, who were suspected of links to ISIS.

