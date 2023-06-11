Iraqi government to send Kurdistan Region’s budget share

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government on Sunday decided to send Kurdistan Region’s share of the budget, which is 400 billion Iraqi dinars ($305.6 million).

Fars Issa, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) office in Baghdad, confirmed this news to Kurdistan 24.

Issa also said that the amount will be sent as a loan to the Kurdistan Region and after the approval of the Iraqi budget bill, the remainder will be deducted monthly from the Kurdistan Region share.

The Iraqi parliament on Friday evening approved Article 12 of the budget bill. This set the Kurdistan Region's share of the federal budget at 12.7 percent, amounting to more than $12 billion annually.

Energy mismanagement and revenues have been a decades-long dispute between Erbil and Baghdad, resulting in cutting the Kurdish share of the budget for several years.

Iraqi lawmakers failed to convene on Sunday afternoon to vote on the remaining articles due to lack of a quorum.