Nineveh Criminal Court opened in West Mosul: UNDP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the Iraqi Ministry of the Interior, and support from the Dutch government, opened the Nineveh Criminal Investigation Court on Sunday.

The new court will be led by the High Judge of Nineveh, Judge Raed Hameed, and a panel of nine judges.

Since Mosul was occupied by ISIS, the court operated from a municipal building in Tel Kaif district.

But since the military defeat of ISIS in Mosul in early 2017, stability has gradually returned to Mosul.

“The new courthouse will move court services related to criminal investigations permanently to West Mosul, enabling greater efficiency and accessibility for those seeking justice,” the UNDP said in a press release.

“Today’s opening of the criminal investigation court is a landmark in the history of Mosul. It is an important step toward justice and a symbol of hope for the Maslawi (residents of Mosul) and people of Nineveh,” Netherlands Ambassador to Iraq, Hans Sandee, said.

“The inauguration marks a major milestone for us. After the city’s liberation from ISIL (ISIS), courts, public institutions, and schools were destroyed,” said Najim al-Jabouri, the governor of Nineveh, during the inauguration of the court. “Then, we started to rehabilitate, with thanks to UNDP. This is an important part of our rehabilitation, to bring life back to Nineveh.”