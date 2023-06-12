Politics

Kurdistan Region’s minister of interior arrives in US

As the minister of interior, Ahmed is in charge of the Region’s domestic security and social cohesion, combating money laundering and terror financing, and human and drug trafficking.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed (center) posing for a photo with KRG Representative to US Bayan Sami Rahman (right) and Salwan Sinjaree, the Iraqi Embassy Chargé d' Affaires in Washington, DC, June 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG-US
Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed (center) posing for a photo with KRG Representative to US Bayan Sami Rahman (right) and Salwan Sinjaree, the Iraqi Embassy Chargé d' Affaires in Washington, DC, June 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG-US
USA Iraq Kurdistan Region US Reber Ahmed KRG-US Bayan Sami Rahman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed arrived in Washington, D.C. in the United States early Monday on an official visit to meet with the country's top officials, according to the region’s diplomatic mission.

Ahmed was received by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to US Bayan Sami Rahman and Iraqi Embassy’s Chargé d'Affaires in the US capital.

In his first official visit to the country, the minister is expected to meet with a number of top US officials, including from the Departments of State, Defense, Treasury, and White House as well as members of Congress, according to a press release from the Kurdish diplomatic mission.

The United States Institute of Peace on Wednesday is set to host the interior minister for a discussion on matters of domestic and regional stability in Iraq and its Kurdish region, the research institution announced on Sunday.

As the minister of interior, Ahmed is in charge of the Region’s domestic security and social cohesion, combating money laundering, terror financing, human, and drug trafficking. His portfolio also includes administering the displaced people’s dossier.

The visit “will advance our [KRG] partnership with the United States and provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on security, humanitarian and political matters that are critical to our mutual interests,” Representative Rahman said on the visit, per the statement.

A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Ahmed has been the minister of interior since July 2019 in the KRG ninth cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive