Kurdistan Region’s minister of interior arrives in US

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed arrived in Washington, D.C. in the United States early Monday on an official visit to meet with the country's top officials, according to the region’s diplomatic mission.

Ahmed was received by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to US Bayan Sami Rahman and Iraqi Embassy’s Chargé d'Affaires in the US capital.

In his first official visit to the country, the minister is expected to meet with a number of top US officials, including from the Departments of State, Defense, Treasury, and White House as well as members of Congress, according to a press release from the Kurdish diplomatic mission.

PRESS RELEASE:



KRG Envoy Bayan Abdul Rahman welcomes Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed to Washington



Washington DC, USA (https://t.co/6DDWzaJyHo) – Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the KRG Representative to the United States, extended a warm welcome to the KRG Minister of Interior,… pic.twitter.com/X5EJ3cN3Z8 — KRG-USA (@KRG_USA) June 12, 2023

The United States Institute of Peace on Wednesday is set to host the interior minister for a discussion on matters of domestic and regional stability in Iraq and its Kurdish region, the research institution announced on Sunday.

On June 14, Kurdistan Minister of Interior @RayberAhmed will join our @sarhangsalar for a discussion on matters of domestic and regional stability in the Kurdistan Region and #Iraq. Register to attend in person or online here: https://t.co/KDowGUPINl — U.S. Institute of Peace (@USIP) June 11, 2023

As the minister of interior, Ahmed is in charge of the Region’s domestic security and social cohesion, combating money laundering, terror financing, human, and drug trafficking. His portfolio also includes administering the displaced people’s dossier.

The visit “will advance our [KRG] partnership with the United States and provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on security, humanitarian and political matters that are critical to our mutual interests,” Representative Rahman said on the visit, per the statement.

A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Ahmed has been the minister of interior since July 2019 in the KRG ninth cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.