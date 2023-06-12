KRI President Barzani expresses condolences to the people of Italy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday expressed deep sadness over the passing of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of former prime minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and the people of Italy; my thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 12, 2023

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of former prime minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi,” he said in a tweet.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and the people of Italy; my thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” Barzani added.

Berlusconi passed away today at the age of 86. Having been afflicted by leukemia, he had been grappling with health issues and had recently contracted a lung infection.

A media mogul and politician, he held the position of Italian prime minister in four different governments beginning from 1994.

In 2005, as Italian Prime Minister, Berlusconi convened a meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Region at that time, Massoud Barzani, and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government at that time, Nechirvan Barzani, in Rome.