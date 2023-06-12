Iraq, Egypt to sign a memorandum of understanding

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, on Monday paid an official visit to Egypt and was welcomed by his counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at Cairo International Airport, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The Iraqi Premier is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdelfattah Elsisi, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb, as well as other senior Egyptian officials.

The Prime Minister also plans to meet with the Iraqi community in Egypt.

Furthermore, as part of the official visit, a meeting of the Joint Higher Committee between Iraq and Egypt will be held tomorrow. This includes the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding in the financial, commercial, and tourism sectors, as well as in administrative development and diplomatic training.

The last Iraqi prime minister visited Egypt on August 22, 2022, when then-Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visited the country to attend the Arab Five-Party Summit.

Moreover, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Cairo on May 6 to attend the Arab League Council meetings for foreign ministers.

Earlier this year, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi visited Egypt on April 2 and met with his counterpart and other officials of the country.