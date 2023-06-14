KRG Ministry of Peshmerga, top US delegation discuss digitalization of Peshmerga database

Security

The Ministry of Peshmerga delegation (right) during their meeting with top US delegation, June 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Development of a digitalized database for the Ministry of Peshmerga as well as cybersecurity were discussed with a top US delegation accompanied by defense contractor Broadleaf, Inc., according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). 

The purpose of the meeting was to organize and improve the work of the administrative and human resources of the Ministry of Peshmerga, the statement added.

Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Issa Ozeir and Secretary-General Lieutenant Colonel Bakhtiar Mohammed Sadiq met with a top US delegation with the assistance of engineers from Broadleaf, Inc. for the development of a modern database to be implemented in the office of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Representation from Broadleaf, Inc. presented the company's project masterplan, per the statement.

Through this project, all correspondence and mail exchanges will be securely transmitted through a localized network. Cybersecurity training for the Peshmerga forces will also be included in the program.

Moreover, the project is expected to be completed by July this year and will soon be operational to serve the Peshmerga forces.

