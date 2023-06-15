Politics

PM Barzani reiterates Kurdistan Region cooperation with Iraq’s media commission

The delegation briefed Barzani on their work and expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Kurdistan Region in the media and communications field.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with a delegation of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission in Erbil, June 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with a delegation of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission in Erbil, June 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Iraq CMC Communications and Media Commission KRG Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday reiterated the cooperation of his government’s relevant authorities with the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission in a meeting with the establishment’s officials.

Barzani received the head of the commission, Basam Salim, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed the functions and activities of the office as well as the state of media and communications in the country and the world, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The prime minister reiterated the cooperation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relevant authorities with the CMC, stressing the importance of having the Region’s representation at the federal commissions, per the release.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (third from right) standing for a group photo with a delegation of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission in Erbil, June 16, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (third from right) standing for a group photo with a delegation of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission in Erbil, June 16, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

The delegation briefed Barzani on their work and expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Kurdistan Region in the media and communications field.

Barzani highlighted the rapid development of media, communications, and information technology in the age of artificial intelligence that has provided many opportunities for humanity, the statement noted.

As an independent Iraqi commission, the CMS is responsible for regulating broadcasting, communications networks as well as licensing.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with the delegation of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, June 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with the delegation of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, June 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

There are nearly 800 registered newspapers in the Kurdistan Region along with roughly 1,000 news websites.

In addition to expressing support for press freedom, Barzani on many occasions has called for maintaining social harmony, and religious and ethnic coexistence as well as defending the Kurdistan Region as a legal and constitutional entity.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) walking alongside Basam Salim, the head of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, in Erbil, June 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) walking alongside Basam Salim, the head of Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, in Erbil, June 15, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive