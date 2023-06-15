PM Barzani reiterates Kurdistan Region cooperation with Iraq’s media commission

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday reiterated the cooperation of his government’s relevant authorities with the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission in a meeting with the establishment’s officials.

Barzani received the head of the commission, Basam Salim, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed the functions and activities of the office as well as the state of media and communications in the country and the world, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The prime minister reiterated the cooperation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) relevant authorities with the CMC, stressing the importance of having the Region’s representation at the federal commissions, per the release.

The delegation briefed Barzani on their work and expressed their willingness to cooperate with the Kurdistan Region in the media and communications field.

Barzani highlighted the rapid development of media, communications, and information technology in the age of artificial intelligence that has provided many opportunities for humanity, the statement noted.

As an independent Iraqi commission, the CMS is responsible for regulating broadcasting, communications networks as well as licensing.

There are nearly 800 registered newspapers in the Kurdistan Region along with roughly 1,000 news websites.

In addition to expressing support for press freedom, Barzani on many occasions has called for maintaining social harmony, and religious and ethnic coexistence as well as defending the Kurdistan Region as a legal and constitutional entity.