Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani thanks UK support for Peshmerga reform

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday expressed his gratitude for the United Kingdom’s support for the ongoing reform of Peshmerga forces in a meeting with Britain’s high-ranking military envoy the MENA region.

Barzani received the UK Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa Air Marshal Sammy Sampson along with his accompanying military delegation in Erbil. The UK Consul General to Erbil Rosy Cave also attended the meeting, a press release from the president’s office read.

The officials highlighted the ongoing reform program at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, security cooperation between Erbil and London as well as the security situation in the Region, the release noted.

Stressing the importance of unifying all the Region’s forces under the command and leadership of the Ministry, the military officials and President Barzani agreed that the process “must be conducted in a more efficient manner,” according to the statement.

The Kurdish president expressed his gratitude for the UK’s support and assistance in the process that has been ongoing in cooperation with the US and the Netherlands, aiming to reconstruct and modernize the Kurdish forces.

The UK will continue its support for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, including its support for the reform program of the Kurdish forces, it noted.

As an integral part of the 86-member of Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Britain has been assisting the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in the fight against the terror group, whose self-styled caliphate was brought down in 2017 in the country.

A number of Kurdish cadres have been provided opportunities by London to study at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, including two female Peshmerga officers.