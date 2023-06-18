Politics

Iraq must not be led to repeat ‘bitter experiences’, warns PM Barzani

Despite the Kurdish attempts to establish a democratic, federal, and inclusive Iraq, the country is not leading toward the intended goals.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaking at a conference in Erbil, marking the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, June 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday warned of attempts that are leading Iraq into repeating the “bitter experiences” of the past, adding chauvinism and authoritarian rule are still a threat.

Barzani’s remarks came during a speech he delivered at a conference, dubbed Kurdistan: Cradle of Peaceful Coexistence, organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in Erbil to mark the International Day for Countering Hate Speech with the participation of hundreds of local officials, religious and ethnic communities leaders.

Explaining the root causes that led to genocides and atrocities committed against the Kurdish people and other members of the ethnic and religious components by former Iraqi regimes, Barzani said the denial of basic rights of the Kurdish people and chauvinistic ideas had resulted in thousands of deaths and destruction.

Members of different religious and ethnic communities greet Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on the sidelines of a conference on the Interantional Day for Countering Hate Speech in Erbil, June 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Despite the Kurdish attempts to establish a democratic, federal, and inclusive Iraq, the country is not leading toward the intended goals.

“It is being taken in a direction that is a repetition of the bitter experiences of the past,” he said, adding that history has not been a lesson to some.

The premier expressed his dismay at the “attempts to violate” the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights as well as “hate speech” against the entity.

“The misinformation published and the misleading narrative that is spread, which portrays the development of the Kurdistan Region at the expense of other parts of Iraq, should not be the way to hide corruption and mismanagement and waste of public wealth,” he said.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani greeting attendees, including religious leaders, at Kurdistan: Cradle of Peaceful coexistence conference in Erbil, June 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) greeting attendees, including religious leaders, at Kurdistan: Cradle of Peaceful coexistence conference in Erbil, June 18, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

Barzani recalled the times when the Region had hosted Iraqi internally displaced people as well as those fleeing from violence, political persecution, and sectarian strife from 2006 up until the fight against ISIS.

Kurdistan Region still hosts nearly a million displaced people, both internally and from neighboring Syria, according to figures from the government’s Joint Crisis Coordination Center.

The top official reiterated that the Region will continue its “beautiful culture” of coexistence, calling on the leaders of the country to prevent the spread of violence and hate speech, according to the speech.

"I'm from a village that had mosques, churches, and synagogue," he said, vowing to preserve the culture of coexistence. 

“I emphasize that adhering to the Iraqi Constitution is the only guarantee of stability and the protection of the rights of all Iraqi components,” the premier said, adding the Kurdistan Region’s issues with Baghdad cannot be reduced to “salaries and finance.”

The Region has been praised on numerous occasions for the peaceful coexistence of its religious and ethnic components. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (sixth from right) posing for a group photo with various leaders of religious community in Erbil at the Kurdistan: Cradle of Peaceful Coexistence conference in Erbil, June 18, 2023. (KRG)
