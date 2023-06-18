595 people evacuated from Sudan thus far: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ahmed al-Sahhaf, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday announced the number of Iraqis evacuated from Sudan so far, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The spokesperson added that during three flights, 595 individuals had been evacuated.

With 165 individuals on board, including dozens of Sudanese and Syrians, the plane intended to evacuate the Iraqi community arrived today, al-Sahhaf confirmed.

The Sudanese army, commanded by General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has insisted on the disarmament of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the military’s spokesperson told Kurdistan 24 on May.

Previously, in Nov. 2021 these same military commanders joined forces to stage a coup against the former Sudanese government led by Abdalla Hamdok.

The conflict between the commanders broke out amid political efforts backed by the United Nations and Western countries. These efforts were intended to transition the country from military rule to civilian administration through the Sovereign Council, yet were ultimately undermined by this recent conflict.