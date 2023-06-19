Economy

PM Barzani inaugurates largest mall in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region

Grand Majidi Mall is located on Erbil-Pirmam Road and is the largest shopping center in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. It is built on 220,000 square meters , consists of 2,400 shops and commercial units, and contains parking for 3,500 vehicles.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani posing for a group photo, June 19, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday inaugurated Grand Majidi Mall, the largest mall in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Grand Majidi Mall is located on Erbil-Pirmam Road and is the largest shopping center in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. It is built on 220,000 square meters, consists of 2,400 shops and commercial units, and contains parking for 3,500 vehicles. Additionally, the mall has created 1,700 job opportunities.

Grand Majidi Mall is the latest branch of Hewa Holding, which has previously opened two other malls in Erbil and Sulaimani. 

The mall also consists of many international brands of clothing, cosmetics, household goods, technology goods, cafes, restaurants, and children's playgrounds.

Besides Grand Majidi Mall, Erbil has several other shopping malls, including Family Mall, Gulan Mall, Tablo Mall, Royal Mall, Mega Mall, Rhein Mall, Ankawa Mall, and Erbil Mall. 

