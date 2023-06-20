PM Barzani, President Erdogan discuss advancing ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday discussed developing bilateral ties during a meeting in Ankara, according to a tweet.

Barzani congratulated the Turkish president on his reelection in June presidential polls, the premier said in a tweet following the meeting.

"We discussed advancing bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye and the latest developments in Iraq and the region," he added.

Pleased to meet with President @RTErdogan in Ankara today and congratulate him on his re-election.



pic.twitter.com/vFtaYF9QSK — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) June 20, 2023

Turkey's newly inaugurated Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting. He had met with Fidan, the former chief of Turkey's intelligence agency, known as MiT, earlier.

The premier arrived in the country on early Tuesday to begin his third official visit to Turkey.

#VIDEO Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's convoy is seen in Turkey's Ankara following his arrival to the country on an official visit on early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/s35sR9MEA0 — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) June 20, 2023

Barzani and Fidan discussed three main topics, including enhancing bilateral ties, and trade relations as well as the latest developments in Iraq and the region, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

It is Barzani's first visit to the country following President Erdogan's third electoral victory in early June.

Turkey and Kurdistan Region shares close economic and political ties. Thousands of Turkish companies in various sectors operate in the Kurdistan Region.

Following Turkey's deadly earthquakes on Feb. 6, the Kurdistan Region became the first foreign entity to dispatch search and rescue teams to the stricken areas in the country, where they had undertaken several missions to provide aid.

As a result of the natural disaster that hit southeastern Turkey, more than 50,000 were killed while millions had been displaced.

The Turkish authorities, including President Erdogan, have publicly acknowledged the Kurdistan Region's humanitarian efforts.