PM Barzani, Turkish President highlight trade collaboration: KRG statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting, the statement added.

PM Barzani expressed his congratulations to President Erdogan on winning the recent elections and expressed his sincere hope for the new Turkish government's success.

Both sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. They also stressed strengthening bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

With a specific focus on regional security and stability, both senior officials agreed that strengthening bilateral relations and expanding opportunities for cooperation and coordination is particularly crucial.

Moreover, they highlighted that the economy and trade are promising areas for collaboration.

It is Barzani's first visit to the country following President Erdogan's third electoral victory in early June.

Turkey and the Kurdistan Region share close economic and political ties. Thousands of Turkish companies in various sectors operate in the Kurdistan Region.

Following Turkey's deadly earthquakes on Feb. 6, the Kurdistan Region became the first foreign entity to dispatch search and rescue teams to the stricken areas in the country, where they had undertaken several missions to provide aid.

As a result of the natural disaster that hit southeastern Turkey, more than 50,000 people were killed while millions were displaced.

The Turkish authorities, including President Erdogan, have publicly acknowledged the Kurdistan Region's humanitarian efforts.

Pleased to meet with President @RTErdogan in Ankara today and congratulate him on his re-election.



We discussed advancing bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye and the latest developments in Iraq and the region. pic.twitter.com/vFtaYF9QSK — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) June 20, 2023