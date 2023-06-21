Kurdistan Region President thanks Netherlands for supporting Region’s economic diversification

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday met with Hans Sandee, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Iraq, where they discussed bilateral relations between the Netherlands and the Kurdistan Region.

“The meeting discussed the bilateral relations of the Netherlands with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the latest developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and the wider region, and the situation of refugees hosted in the camps across the country,” the Kurdistan Region Presidency said in a press statement.

President Barzani expressed the support of the Kurdistan Region for the work and mission of the ambassador.

He also thanked the Netherlands for its support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, especially in the field of diversification of economic resources, and development in agriculture.

The Netherlands has continued to support the agricultural development of the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, the Dutch ambassador stressed that his country is committed to peace and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as an important and federal region, and also reiterated that the Netherlands will continue to support the stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Sandee also commended the Kurdistan Region’s support to the refugees.

According to the latest data of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC), the Kurdistan Region continues to host nearly 1 million IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) and refugees.

The meeting, also attended by the Dutch Consul General to Erbil, Jaco Beerends, discussed the human rights situation, the work of NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Also on Monday, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Ambassador Sandeeq, who underlined that the Kurdistan parliamentary election should be held “as soon as possible.”

During the meeting, the Sandee expressed his country’s readiness to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region in all sectors, and support the Kurdistan Region’s development and growth within a federal Iraq.

Apart from the agricultural sector, the Netherlands and Kurdistan Region also cooperate on justice reform, humanitarian aid and Peshmerga reform.