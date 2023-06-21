PM Barzani, US senior official discuss Peshmerga reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received a US delegation led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Middle East Dana Stroul, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

General Matthew McFarlane, Commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria also attended the meeting, the statement added.

Both US officials conveyed the greetings of the US Secretary of Defense to PM Barzani.

The main topic of the meeting was to discuss the developments related to the reforms of the Ministry of Peshmerga and the steps for implementing the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the US Department of Defense.

In this regard, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense reaffirmed that the United States and the international coalition will continue to support the Peshmerga forces to confront terrorism, especially ISIS.

Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region’s gratitude for the US's continued support of the region and confirmed the Kurdistan Region's willingness to strengthen ties with the US.

Furthermore, both sides also addressed the situation in the Kurdish areas outside the Kurdistan Region and ending the occupation of Kurdish and Turkmen farmers' land in Kirkuk.

The US continues to support Iraqi security and Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS, according to a renewed deal that was initially signed in 2016 under the leadership of former Kurdistan Region President, Masoud Barzani.