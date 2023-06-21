Kurdistan Region President discusses climate change with UN Assistant Secretary General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday received a top United Nations (UN) delegation led by Abdallah al-Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

“In the meeting, the guest delegation discussed the purpose of their visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, which is to help Iraq and the Kurdistan Region diversify their economies without relying solely on oil,” the statement read.

President Barzani emphasized that Iraq's future and the Kurdistan Region's future depend on diversifying their economies and revenue streams.

Furthermore, the two sides agreed that climate change is a serious crisis with ramifications for Iraq and that the country must combat it with international support.

They also highlighted their meeting with the Kurdistan Board of Investment and expressed their readiness and support for helping the Kurdistan Region plan and set up a roadmap for attracting foreign investment.

Moreover, President Barzani welcomed al-Dardari's ideas and plans, wished him success in his mission, and acknowledged his efforts to help Iraq.

Earlier today UN Assistant Secretary General and his accompanying delegation met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in which they discussed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet agenda.

On March 2, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met with PM Barzani as part of the UN top chief’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

