EU committed to support the Kurdistan Region: EU spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Kurdistan 24’s Barzan Hassan that the EU is committed to the Kurdistan Region.

“We appreciate, of course, the good cooperation with the Kurdish Regional Government. Our reinforced presence in Erbil with the liaison office and our CSDP (Common Security and Defence Policy) advisory mission and our humanitarian colleagues ECHO confirms our long term commitment to support the region,” she said.

Moreover, she said the EU is “willing to share our experience and know-how on areas of mutual interests including the environmental protection, climate change, and diversification of energy resources, and of course, we welcome and support Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) efforts to boost local economy.”

She said the EU is especially supportive of improving agriculture and tourism. “This is an important step for the people in the region and especially the youth."

The primary focus of the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is to promote economic diversification by shifting away from dependence on oil and towards bolstering local industries, encouraging private sector growth, promoting tourism, and developing the agricultural sector.

Moreover, she said the EU "is in favor that relevant authorities and political parties take all the necessary steps to ensure that elections take place without further postponement.”

In 2022, due to the inability of political parties to agree on amending the election law, the Kurdistan Parliament decided to prolong its legislative term by an additional year.

Subsequently, the timing and process for conducting parliamentary elections have become uncertain following a ruling from the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, ruling the parliament extensions unconstitutional

Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, is currently visiting the Benelux (the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxemburg) and met with senior officials so far in Luxemburg, and Belgium.

Met with @HeleneLeGal, Managing Director for MENA @eu_eeas.



I provided a brief on the regional political climate, KRG reforms, Erbil-Baghdad issues, forthcoming Parliamentary elections & valued EU's support to @Kurdistan.



We reviewed KRI-EU ties & agreed on further enhancement. pic.twitter.com/Qxccy0Kvfk — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) June 22, 2023

He also met with Helene LE GAL, the Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa for the European External Action Service.

"I provided a brief on the regional political climate, KRG reforms, Erbil-Baghdad issues, forthcoming Parliamentary elections and valued EU's support to Kurdistan," Dizayee tweeted.

"We reviewed KRI-EU ties and agreed on further enhancement."