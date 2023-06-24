British envoy ‘impressed’ by female leaders in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom envoy to the Kurdistan Region Rosy Cave on Saturday said that she has been impressed by some of the Kurdish female leaders across sectors, and further stressed the importance of women's representation in different areas of life.

Cave’s remarks came during her interview on Kurdistan 24’s Bayani24 morning show, where she highlighted several aspects of her job as a female diplomat as well as the importance of women in diplomacy and decision-making positions.

Annually on June 24, the United Nations commemorates International Day for Women in Diplomacy to shed light on the significance and importance of women’s participation in diplomatic representations in an effort to strengthen inclusive governance.

“It is really good that you have got a number of female leaders in politics, government. You have also got fantastic women in business, sport, media, and civil society. I have been really impressed by that,” Cave said.

Ms. Cave is the UK’s first female consul general in the Kurdistan Region. She is also deputized by another female diplomat, Kate Shaw.

Previously working in the conflict resolution and peace-building sector, the British diplomat has been working in the public sector for 10 years.

Cave highlighted her husband’s and family’s support as important facets in her life.