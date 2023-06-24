PM Barzani receives newly-appointed patriarch of Erbil church

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received the newly-appointed Patriarch of the Ancient Church of the East, Mar Georges III Younan, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In the meeting, PM Barzani congratulated the Patriarch on his appointment and wished him success, the statement added.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the KRG's support for the promotion of peaceful coexistence between different communities in the Kurdistan Region.

Meanwhile, the Patriarch commended the progress, religious freedom, and protection of Christian rights in the Kurdistan Region.

He also expressed his gratitude for the KRG's continued support of Christians.

On June 9, the Ancient Church of the East appointed Mar Georges III Younan as its new Patriarch in a ceremony that KRG Minister Ano Abdoka, representing PM Barzani, attended.

Following the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014, thousands of Christians fled to the Kurdistan Region, where they sought sanctuary in multi-ethnic and Christian-majority towns. The Christian population in the KRG is estimated to be about 60,000 residents.

Religious leaders of the community on several occasions have praised the government’s efforts to protect Christians, whose numbers have been shrinking in Iraq since 2003 due to persecution and terrorism.