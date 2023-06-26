Politics

KDP parliamentary bloc concludes its work, annouces faction leader

In the presence of the KDP’s 45 members, Zana Mala Khalid, the head of the party’s bloc, announced that the party had ended its parliamentary works.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Zana Mala Khalid, the leader of KDP parliamentary bloc, speaking at a presser in Erbil along with his fellow party members, June 26, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KDP Kurdistan Parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc, the largest faction in Kurdistan Parliament, on Monday officially concluded its legislative duties the party’s chief lawmakers announced in a presser.

The decision comes after the parliament voted to renew the mandate of the Kurdistan Region’s electoral body in late May, sparking tensions among the parliamentary factions.

Khalid hailed the pieces of legislation that his bloc championed and worked on their passage, including the bill on Reform of Salaries, Allowances, Grants, Privileges & Retirement in Kurdistan Region.

Following a decision by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on May 30 that ruled the extension of Kurdistan Parliament’s fifth term as “unconstitutional”, the KDP has called for holding the elections on November 6, 2023, a new date that had been set by the Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani following the extension.

