KDP parliamentary bloc concludes its work, announces faction leader

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc, the largest faction in Kurdistan Parliament, on Monday officially concluded its legislative duties, the party’s chief lawmakers announced in a presser.

In the presence of the KDP’s 45 members, Zana Mala Khalid, the head of the party’s bloc, announced that the party had ended its parliamentary works.

The decision comes after the parliament voted to renew the mandate of the Kurdistan Region’s electoral body in late May, sparking tensions among the parliamentary factions.

Khalid hailed the pieces of legislation that his bloc championed and worked on their passage, including the bill on Reform of Salaries, Allowances, Grants, Privileges & Retirement in the Kurdistan Region.

Following a decision by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on May 30 that ruled the extension of Kurdistan Parliament’s fifth term as “unconstitutional”, the KDP has called for holding the elections on Nov. 6, 2023, a new date that had been set by the Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani following the extension.