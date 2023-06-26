Kurdistan Region President meets senior German officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday arrived in Berlin and met with top German officials, including Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Tobias Lindner, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Germany, and Franziska Brantner, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

In his meeting with the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Kurdistan Region President discussed Germany's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the situation in Sinjar, and the status of the Yezidis and refugees.

Meanwhile, Schulze assured Barzani of Germany’s continued support to the Iraq and Kurdistan Region, especially in the investment and economic diversification sectors.

Moreover, President Nechirvan Barzani called on Germany to continue to support Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in combating ISIS. At the same time, the German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs confirmed Germany’s commitment within the framework of the international coalition against ISIS.

Iraq’s Ambassador to Berlin also attended Barzani’s meeting with the German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Regarding climate change and its impacts on Iraq, President Nechirvan Barzani agreed with the German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action on the importance of confronting climate change's negative impacts in Iraq.

Furthermore, they emphasized the need and importance of assisting Iraq, especially in renewable energy and reducing oil dependence.

Since 2014, Germany has invested nearly 3.4 billion euros in Iraq. It also opened a military hospital in Erbil and Sulaimani and has supported Peshmerga reform.

During the war against ISIS, Germany supported the Peshmerga forces with weapons and training.