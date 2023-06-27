Culture

Seven Kurdish artists participate in Tokyo art exhibition

Karwan Qadir Kaban, a Kurdish artist who is participating in the exhibition, told Kurdistan 24 that “The exhibition is held annually with the participation of European, Asian, Latin American, and African artists. It is for the first time that artists from the Kurdistan Region participate in this exhibition.”
The cover of the JAALA International Art Exchange Exhibition. (Photo: Arneli Art Gallery)
The cover of the JAALA International Art Exchange Exhibition. (Photo: Arneli Art Gallery)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Seven Kurdish artists from the Kurdistan Region will participate in the 23rd JAALA International Art Exchange Exhibition, held annually in Tokyo, Japan.

Regarding his painting, Kaban said that his paintings express the stories of Kurdish revolutions, love, and freedom.

“Despite having a rich collection of paintings, we cannot preserve them in a private museum due to the lack of a museum dedicated to our work,” he added.

Under the leadership of art critic Ichiro Hariu, the JAALA Art Conference was founded in 1977. Its primary objective was to foster collaboration and unity among artists while promoting interaction with former Third World countries. 

Karwan Qadir Kaban, a Kurdish artist who is participating in the JAALA International Art Exchange Exhibition. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Karwan Qadir Kaban, a Kurdish artist who is participating in the JAALA International Art Exchange Exhibition. (Photo: Submitted Kurdistan 24)
One of Karwan Qadir Kaban's paintings will be showcased at the JAALA International Art Exchange Exhibition.
One of Karwan Qadir Kaban's paintings will be showcased at the JAALA International Art Exchange Exhibition. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
