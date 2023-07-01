UK continues to warn against all Iraq travel except to the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on Wednesday warned its citizens in a newly updated travel bulletin against travel to all provinces of Iraq except the Kurdistan Region.

It also updated information on the e-visa for travelers going to the Kurdistan Region.

This was in part “due to the security situation and the advice against all travel to all provinces of Iraq except the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and against all but essential travel to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” the travel advisory said.

Moreover, it added that “there has been a reduction in attacks against Western interests since June 2022. However, a threat to Western interests remains, including to UK citizens.”

The advisory also said for travel to “the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) you may apply for an e-visa online before arrival on the e-visa portal of the Kurdistan Region Government. It is also possible to obtain a visa on arrival. Both types of visa are valid for travel in the KRI only.”

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani in February announced an online visa program to allow easier travel for people to visit Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

The new portal, available in three languages — Kurdish, Arabic, and English — allows visitors to apply for a Kurdistan Region visa online — the first such visa of its kind.

The advisory also said “Turkey conducts regular military action in the north of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and, occasionally, further south.”

“There is particular risk in mountainous areas, especially around Qandil, Makhmur, and near the border with Turkey.”

Moreover, it said Iran has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks by ballistic rockets and drones, including in Erbil, Koya and surrounding areas. “Crossing points along the Iraq-Turkey border may also be affected.”