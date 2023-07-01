Suspected ISIS cells attack internal security police in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Suspected ISIS members on Friday attacked the administrative centre of the Asayish (Internal Security Forces) in al-Basira City east of Deir ez-Zor with four RPG shells, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

During the suspected ISIS attack, one female civilian was injured.

Also on Tuesday, a female member of the Asayish was killed in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province in al-Basira.

Read More: Female security police killed in Deir ez-Zor: SOHR

Despite the announcement of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and coalition forces regarding the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria back in March 2019, the extremist group has persisted as a significant threat through guerilla warfare, particularly in the Deir ez-Zor province.

This region has also been plagued by tribal conflicts, further exacerbating the challenges faced.

In northeast Syria, the SDF and the US-led coalition regularly join forces to focus their operations in the Deir ez-Zor region.