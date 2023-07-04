Politics

Iraqi Premier sacks finance supervision head

author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani at the Arab League summit, May 19, 2023. (Photo: Phe media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq Mohamed Shia al-Sudani Rafel Yassin Khudair Ammar Subhi Khalaf Federal Bureau of Financial Supervision

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani on Tuesday sacked the head of the Federal Bureau of Financial Supervision, Rafel Yassin Khudair, according to a verified source from the Iraqi government.

The source didn’t mention the cause of Khudair’s removal. Meanwhile, Ammar Subhi Khalaf has been appointed to replace Khudair.

Khudair was appointed head of the Federal Bureau of Financial Supervision in April 2020 and held the post for three years and three months.

On October 13, Iraqi President Latif Rasheed appointed al-Sudani to form the next government, over a year after the country's parliamentary elections.

During his political career, al-Sudani served as governor and headed numerous ministries. 

