Iraqi FM, British Deputy National Security Adviser discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday met with British Deputy National Security Adviser Sarah McIntosh in London, according to a statement from the Iraqi News Agency.

McIntosh, who also serves as an adviser to the British Prime Minister, discussed with her counterpart the regional situation and ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi Ambassador to London Mohammed Jaafar al-Sadr also attended the meeting.

They also addressed a range of issues of common interest, including the Coalition's battle against ISIS and the refugee crisis in the region.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in London on July 3 and is scheduled to depart soon.

Britain shares close economic, political, and cultural ties with both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as UK diplomats have highlighted on several occasions.

As a notable member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – Daesh, the Arabic acronym – the UK has supported the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their fight against the terror group, whose reign in the country has resulted in millions of internally displaced people and many casualties.

Stephen Charles Hitchen has recently been appointed as the country's new envoy to Iraq, replacing the outgoing ambassador, Mark Bryson-Richardson.