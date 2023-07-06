Politics

KDP President Barzani, outgoing British envoy discuss Kurdistan Region elections

The upcoming Iraqi provincial elections set for December 18, 2023, were discussed as well, per the statement.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KDP President Masoud Barzani (right) during his meeting with outgoing British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, July 6, 2023. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
KDP President Masoud Barzani (right) during his meeting with outgoing British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson in Erbil, July 6, 2023. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Masoud Barzani KDP UK Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson Rosy Cave Kurdistan Region elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and outgoing British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson on Thursday discussed Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections and the importance of holding the process without any hurdles, according to a statement.

Barzani and the British envoy discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the Middle East as well as the relations and outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq's federal government, a statement from Barzani Headquarters read.

The upcoming Iraqi provincial elections set for December 18, 2023, were discussed as well, per the statement.

In order to “preserve the legitimacy and strengthen democratic process” in Kurdistan Region, the officials agreed, the parliamentary elections should be held without any hurdles, according to the statement.

“Barzani expressed the Region’s deepen friendship and bilateral ties with the UK,” the statement added.

Mark-Richardson similarly reiterated the friendly relations with the Kurdistan Region, as he bid his farewell to Barzani on the occasion of concluding his mission in Iraq.

Stephen Charles Hitchen will inaugurate this month as the new British Ambassador to Iraq, the UK government has previously announced. 

Read More: UK names new envoy to Iraq

British Consul General in Erbil Rosy Cave attended the meeting as well.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional”.

No need new date has been set for the sixth parliamentary elections yet. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive