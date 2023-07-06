KDP President Barzani, outgoing British envoy discuss Kurdistan Region elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and outgoing British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson on Thursday discussed Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections and the importance of holding the process without any hurdles, according to a statement.

Barzani and the British envoy discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the Middle East as well as the relations and outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq's federal government, a statement from Barzani Headquarters read.

The upcoming Iraqi provincial elections set for December 18, 2023, were discussed as well, per the statement.

In order to “preserve the legitimacy and strengthen democratic process” in Kurdistan Region, the officials agreed, the parliamentary elections should be held without any hurdles, according to the statement.

“Barzani expressed the Region’s deepen friendship and bilateral ties with the UK,” the statement added.

Mark-Richardson similarly reiterated the friendly relations with the Kurdistan Region, as he bid his farewell to Barzani on the occasion of concluding his mission in Iraq.

Stephen Charles Hitchen will inaugurate this month as the new British Ambassador to Iraq, the UK government has previously announced.

Read More: UK names new envoy to Iraq

British Consul General in Erbil Rosy Cave attended the meeting as well.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional”.

No need new date has been set for the sixth parliamentary elections yet.