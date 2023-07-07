Five ISIS militants killed in Kirkuk Province: Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Friday the killing of five ISIS militants during an operation in the Altun Kupri sub-district of Kirkuk Province.

CTS operations will continue to drive out ISIS remnants in the country, according to the statement.

Previously, five suspected ISIS militants were killed by Iraqi forces on June 26 in a similar operation.

Although ISIS was declared territorially defeated in 2017 by the then-Iraqi government, it has demonstrated a capability of launching small-scale attacks against security forces and civilians, particularly in the remote areas of the north and west.

The group, which once controlled a third of the country following its rapid rise in 2014, has displaced over a million people and claimed the lives of thousands of security forces and civilians.

The lack of cooperation in security between the Kurdistan Region forces and the Iraqi army in the disputed territories is blamed for the ongoing threats from the group.

Despite repeated calls by the Kurdistan Region’s security and political leaders to deploy joint brigades in areas containing ISIS insurgents, no concrete actions have been taken so far, Kurdish officials have said on several occasions.