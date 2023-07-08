Iraqi forces arrest a traveler with over 220 bank cards to siphon US dollar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A man with over 220 bank cards have been arrested at Baghdad International Airport who attempted to smuggle out US dollar as the country continues to clamp down on the illicit activity.

The Iraqi Borders Authority arrested the “Iraqi traveler” with 228 bank cards, which he had intended to take out the US dollar outside the country, a statement from the agency read.

The arrest was made based on prior intelligence provided by the country’s National Intelligence Service, the Authority added.

The statement did not elaborate on how much money the cards held upon the seizure.

In a bid to prevent the widespread siphoning of US dollars to Iraq’s neighboring and other Middle Eastern countries under Western sanctions, Iraq was subject to a SWIFT international messaging system of transactions to bolster the transparency of the transfers late last year.

Iraqi banking authorities have increased their efforts to tighten illegal financial activities by limiting the dollar used in transactions as well as issuing bank cards to lessen cash usage.

Despite the efforts, the illegal activity is still ongoing, according to analysts and Iraqi officials.

Iraqi security forces regularly announce the arrest of “travelers” with bank cards, through which they take the deposited dollar outside the country.

Central Bank of Iraq has taken several strict measures since last year to contain the activity, including limiting the amount of US dollars a traveler could take out on international trips as well as closing down currency exchange shops.

The Iraqi dinar for a while had experienced instability in its value. A US dollar was trading up to 1,750 dinars at the grey market, a sharp increase from its 1,420 value before the measures.