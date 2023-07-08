KDP President Barzani meets his Kurdish parliamentary bloc

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Saturday met with his party’s members of Kurdistan Parliament after the lawmakers had recently resigned recently.

The KDP parliamentary bloc members resigned in late-June that they had concluded their legislative work.

Barzani hailed the performance of his party’s lawmakers in the last four years, calling on the 45 members to continue serving the Kurdish nation and the party in whatever capacity they may be, a statement from the leader’s office read.

“The KDP is the main hope of the Kurdish people,” the leader told the members.

The leader also briefed the attendees on the latest political developments in Kurdistan Region and the Middle East as well as Erbil-Baghdad relations.

In a meeting with the outgoing British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson, Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region elections should be held without any impediment.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional.”

No new date has been set for the sixth parliamentary elections yet.