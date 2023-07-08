Canada repatriates five nationals from northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Canada on Thursday said it has repatriated five of its nationals from northeast Syria.

“Today, Canada has again taken extraordinary steps to repatriate the remaining two Canadian women and three children identified in the Bring Our Loved Ones Home litigation,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

“Canada extends its gratitude to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) for its cooperation in conducting another operation under difficult security circumstances.”

Canada also thanked the United States, which has repeatedly urged countries to pick up their foreign nationals from northeast Syria and has offered assistance to countries willing to do so.

“We also thank the United States for its assistance in the repatriation of Canadians and for continuing to play a key role in resolving the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.”

The foreign relations department of AANES in a statement said the five Canadians were handed over after signing an official handover document between the two parties.

Earlier this month, France also repatriated 25 children and 10 adult women from northeast Syria and said it was the last repatriation. Also Denmark, last month repatriated one woman and two children from northeast Syria.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller last month also underlined that “repatriation is the only durable solution” for the approximately 10,000 people, from more than 60 countries, remaining in the al-Hol and Roj displaced persons camps in northeast Syria.