KRG Ninth Cabinet highlights efforts to digitalize public services

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Ninth Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has touted its substantial progress in digitalizing public services. It aims to make the KRG one of the technologically advanced governments in the Middle East by 2025.

The Cabinet for the first time created the KRD domain, which is the only Kurdish domain that represents Kurdish people on the internet.

Also, the Cabinet has established a central government data center, which will be a central location for collecting and providing services. It includes about 400 services.

Moreover, several other electronic systems have been created in the Cabinet, including:

- Population information system

- A visa management and issuance system

- Accessible information management system

- Border traffic management system

- The National Detainee Registration System

- A business registration system

- Payroll schedule management system

- Digital form system

- Information update system

- A central verification system

- Citizens' complaint system

- Administrative unit management system

- Accounting unit system

- Electronic service support system

- A biometric information system

- Taxi driver identification system

In addition, several other systems are under construction and will be implemented soon, such as:

- My Account Project Data Collection Platform

- My Account Project Information Website

- A document management system

- The extensive taxpayer system

- The Hajj and Umrah system

- Land and property tax information collection system

The Cabinet aims to make public services easier, eliminate red tape, and improve institution efficiency in serving the public interest.

Furthermore, several significant sectors of daily services have been digitalized, including the issuance and renewal of driver's licenses, the government expenditure control system, the electronic visa system, and the business registration system, among other areas.