SDF underlines operations in Deir ez-Zor related to ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement on Tuesday that some media outlets spread misinformation about SDF movements in Deir ez-Zor. This came amidst rumours the SDF would attack areas controlled by the Syrian government in Deir ez-Zor.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) earlier reported that the SDF brought 500 military armored vehicles to Deir ez-Zor. Moreover, it also claimed on July 6 that the US-led coalition sent reinforcements to Deir ez-Zor.

Reinforcements were deployed to Deir ez-Zor following protests sparked by the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Some protesters were also seen carrying ISIS flags.

The east bank of the Euphrates river in Deir ez-Zor is controlled by the SDF forces, while the west bank is controlled by the Syrian government and its allies.

SOHR also reported that the Syrian government brought reinforcements to al-Mayadeen and other areas in Deir ez-Zor under its control. SOHR suggested this was out of fear of a ‘military collision’ between coalition forces and Iranian-backed forces, amidst rumours the SDF forces would attempt to occupy Syrian government areas.

The Syrian government reinforcement comprises troops from the 10th Division, the 17th Division, the 15th Division, the 18th Division and the Republican Guard Forces.

However, the SDF denied the media reports “circulated misinformation about the movements of our forces in the Deir Ezzor area.”

“Other media have published speculations about potential operations by our forces. We confirm that all information and speculations circulated are incorrect and not based on any factual basis,” the SDF added.

“Over the past few days, our forces have carried out non-emergency operations with the participation of the Internal Security Forces of NE (Northeast) Syria.”

“The operations come within the framework of routine military operations to maintain the level of progress in the struggle against ISIS cells and to achieve a better level of security and stability for the people of the region and in line with the magnitude of the threats posed by terrorist cells as well.”

The SDF also said that their forces “will remain more active in the coming period as part of our efforts to ultimately eliminate ISIS cells and protect the population.”

Despite the loss of all its territory in 2019, the Deir ez-Zor region continues to experience significant ISIS cell activity. This indicates that remnants of the organization are still present and operating in the area.