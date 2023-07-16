Erbil security forces arrest 10 drug dealers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 has learned that in less than two days, Erbil security forces have arrested 10 drug dealers.

Kurdistan 24 reporter Alan Zandi said that one of the suspects was arrested in coordination with the Soran security forces.

Zandi also added that a number of weapons, pistols, methamphetamines, and opium were seized from the suspects, as well as some amounts of cash.

The suspects will be punished according to the Kurdistan Region Courts' legal procedures.

Last week the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) security forces launched a major operation to arrest drug traffickers in the Kurdistan Region, and four major drug dealers were arrested in Duhok and Zakho.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Anti-Narcotics Directorate, 943 suspects were arrested in the first five months of this year, of which 367 were involved in drug trafficking. 49 kilograms of narcotics and 2,860 pill sheets were also seized.

Moreover, Kurdistan 24 previously reported that 80% of drug users in the Kurdistan Region are between 18 and 35 years old. 10% of drug users are women and 4% are under 18 years old.

Drug addiction has become a serious threat in the Kurdistan Region, as smugglers cleverly disguise their products and bypass security checkpoints entering the Region.

In April of 2023, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the KRG established a Drug and Psychotropic Substances Fund to provide treatments for substance abusers and financial rewards to those who turn in illegal drugs to local authorities.

