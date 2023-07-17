Kurdistan Region produces 600k tons of potatoes in 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s farmers have produced over 600,000 tons of potatoes this year, marking an increase of 70 percent compared to 2022, according to official government figures.

Kurdish farmers produce 300 kinds of potato annually, 10 of which are used for commercial purposes, such as potato chips production, the Media and Information Department, reported on Monday.

The increase in production is due to the expansion of potato storage facilities across the Kurdistan Region in the past four years, Mahdi Mohammad, the head of a facility, told the government media.

“Once the number of storage facilities increase, farmers boost yields because they will no longer worry about their produce in case they were not marketed,” Mohammad added, saying the increase compared to last year is by 70 percent.

Farmers at Naw Kur plain in Bardarash district in Duhok province produce around 200 tons of the yield per day, Ghayb Ramadhan, a Kurdish farmer, told the media.

In a bid to slash its heavy reliance on hydrocarbon revenue, the Kurdistan Region has intensified efforts in recent years to strengthen the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in June 2021 laid the foundation stone of a potato processing plant in Duhok province to increase potato-based foods.

The facility, the first of its kind in Iraq, will reach 8,000 farmers, create 160 sustainable jobs at the plant, and provide 10,000 job opportunities for refugees.