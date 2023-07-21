Meteorologist announces weather forecast for Saturday in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Meteorologist Aras Jabar on Friday announced the weather forecast in the Kurdistan Region provinces for Saturday.

On Saturday, there is a possibility of drizzle accompanied by lightning in the Choman District of Erbil Province, according to Jabar.

The meteorologist declared that the Kurdistan Region’s sky will be sunny except for Sulaimani, Raparin Independent Administration, and mountainous areas of eastern Erbil Province, where the sky will be partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Jabar also stated that the temperature will rise by one degree compared to Friday, and the northeast wind will hit Sulaimani and Raparin tomorrow night with strong gusts at a speed of 15-35 kilometers per hour.

Garmiyan will remain the hottest region in the Kurdistan Region at 47°C, followed by Kirkuk at 45°C, Erbil, Duhok, and Halabja at 44°C, and Sulaimani at 43°C.

Heatstroke is one of the leading causes of death during summer in the Kurdistan Region. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated at all times and limit the amount of time they spend outdoors.