CCHF death rates in Iraq remain lower than global averages

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health Saif al-Badr announced on Saturday that the death rate of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Iraq is still lower than the global average.

The health ministry official emphasized that they are able to diagnose and treat the disease.

Al-Badr also said that numerous cases have recovered fully following the treatment protocol approved by the Ministry of Health.

Moreover, he stated that the authorities should confront random slaughter as well as combat ticks in order to deal with the infected animals.

Although Iraq has previously recorded cases of the disease, against which no known vaccine or cure is currently available, infections have seen a dramatic increase since last year. During the COVID-19 lockdown, health officials blamed an insufficient disinfection campaign at livestock farms.

Iraq recorded its first case of Crimean-Congo fever in 1979. Annually, the country records about 20 cases of the disease.

High fever and both internal and external bleeding are the most common symptoms of the disease.

Unregulated livestock breeding and slaughtering have been blamed by health officials for the uptick in cases this year.

Iraqi and Kurdish health and veterinary officials have recently ramped up efforts to raise public awareness of the disease through disinfection campaigns and by cracking down on illegal slaughtering.

