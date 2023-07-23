Suspected ISIS leader arrested in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish) stated that their special forces 'HAT' captured an ISIS leader in a special operation in Deir ez-Zor on Saturday.

#قوى_الأمن_الداخلي #شمال_وشرق_سوريا

بعملية أمنية ناجحة قواتنا الخاصة "HAT" تلقي القبض على أمير لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي#Hêzên_Ewlekariya_Hundirîn#Bakur_Rojhilatê_Sûriyê

Hêzên me yên taybet "HAT" bi operasyoneke taybet emîrekî rêxistina çete ya DAIŞê girtinhttps://t.co/SycwKdqPBH pic.twitter.com/oyNt5SLrhv — Asayîşa Bakûr û Rojhilatê Sûriyê (@Asayish_Asayis) July 22, 2023

The operation, supported by the US-led coalition, resulted in the confiscation of weapons held by the captured ISIS leader.

According to the statement released by Asayish, once the preliminary investigations are concluded, the ISIS leader will be handed over to the court for further legal proceedings.

On July 19th, another operation took place in the town of al-Dashisha, al-Shaddadi area, where the Syrian Democratic Forces' Anti-Terrorism Units, known as YAT, were supported by the International Coalition and actively aided by the Iraqi Kurdish Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG).

During this operation, three ISIS members were successfully arrested, and also weapons were confiscated.

Even after losing all of its territorial control in 2019, the Deir ez-Zor province remains plagued by substantial ongoing insurgent activity by ISIS.

The SDF forces, with regularity and the backing of the US-led coalition, conduct raids in this region.

Earlier this month, the SDF deployed reinforcements to Deir ez-Zor following protests sparked by the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Some protesters were also seen carrying ISIS flags.