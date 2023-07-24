Iraq’s premier meets diplomats in Baghdad, reassures protection

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani on Monday met with numerous diplomats based in the capital Baghdad to reassure them of his government’s protection for the diplomatic posts, days after Sweden’s embassy was set on fire by angry protestors reacting to the desecration of a copy of the Quran and Iraqi flag.

Al-Sudani's meeting with the ambassadors and diplomats, including those of the EU and a number of other "friendly countries", came after hundreds of protestors last week stormed Sweden's embassy in Baghdad for the second time in less than a month, setting the diplomatic post on fire in reaction to desecrating a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, by a member of the Iraqi diaspora community, known as Salwan Momika.

Baghdad severed all diplomatic ties with Sweden after Momika kicked and stomped on the holy book outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday.

The premier "reaffirmed the government's commitment and determination to safeguard the security and safety of all diplomatic missions in Baghdad," adding that Iraq upholds its commitments under the Vienna Convention, a treaty that regulates the diplomatic relations between countries.

The Iraqi official stressed the importance of rejecting "hate speech and extremism", particularly against religious values and sanctities.

The diplomats reiterated their condemnation of the burning and desecration of the holy book, according to the government statement.

“We are in contact with the Iraqi authorities and we are continuing our dialogue,” Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

Protestors on Friday night attempted to storm the Danish embassy in Baghdad after a rightwing figure set a copy of the holy book and Iraqi flag on fire.

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC), a humanitarian organization, was attacked on Saturday in the southern Basra province without suffering any casualties, the NGO said in a statement.