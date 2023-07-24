Three drug traffickers arrested in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region's Anti-Narcotics Directorate announced on Monday in a statement the arrest of three drug traffickers in the Kurdistan Region.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday along with half a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, the statement added.

The statement did not mention which province the three drug traffickers were arrested in.

The arrest of the three suspects was made after receiving a decision from the Asayish investigation judge.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Anti-Narcotics Directorate, 943 suspects were arrested in the first five months of this year, of which 367 were involved in drug trafficking. 49 kilograms of narcotics were also seized.

Moreover, Kurdistan 24 previously reported that 80% of drug users in the Kurdistan Region are between 18 and 35 years old. 10% of drug users are women and 4% are under 18 years old.

Drug addiction has increasingly become an issue in the Kurdistan Region, as smugglers cleverly disguise their contraband and bypass security checkpoints to enter the Region.

In April of 2023, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the KRG established a Drug and Psychotropic Substances Fund to provide treatments for substance abusers and financial rewards to those who turn in illegal drugs to local authorities.

Read More: KRG establishes drug and psychotropic substances fund