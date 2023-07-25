PM Barzani congratulates 14th anniversary of Change Movement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations to the Change Movement (Goran) on the occasion of the party’s 14th anniversary.

“I congratulate the Change Movement on its anniversary and wish [its members] success in defending the rights of the Kurdistan Region people,” Barzani said in a statement.

He hoped that the Movement and other political parties to be united in defending the “legitimate rights” of the Kurdistan Region’s people and their entity, he said.

Founded in July 2009 by the late Nawshirwan Mustafa, the Movement is the third major component of the KRG Ninth Cabinet, headed by Barzani. Ministries of Labour and Social Affairs, Construction and Housing, Trade and Industry, as well as Finance, are held by the Movement's party members.

In 2017, Mustafa died of lung cancer in Sulaimani, the party's headquarters. Omer Said Ali became the Coordinator later.