KDP President Masoud Barzani inaugurates Mideast education expo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated the second Middle East Education, Technology & Students (MEETS Iraq) Exhibition in Erbil along with government ministers.

Barzani toured the exhibition, in which 120 educational institutions, including universities, colleges, schools, and institutes are taking part from more than 10 countries. A number of diplomats took part in the inauguration ceremony as well.

For the first time, the Kurdistan Education Forum was inaugurated in Iraq and Kurdistan Region during the ceremony.

Delivering his opening remarks, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed highlighted the Ninth Cabinet’s efforts in reforming the education sector as well as providing opportunities for all students without any discrimination.

Kurdistan Region has hosted 152,000 internally displaced students in 140 schools, forcing the ministry to turn some of the educational institutions into a double-shift system in order to accommodate the vulnerable students.

He praised the role of KDP President Barzani for the support he had given to the displaced population that fled to the Kurdistan Region in 2014.

The government has submitted an Education Law bill to Kurdistan Parliament, in which significant circular reforms were highlighted.

The Region has also taken part in several international efforts to advance the Kurdish education system, he added, praising the role of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his continuous support.

The expo will continue for three days.