Tensions erupt in Deir ez-Zor between SDF and Deir ez-Zor military council

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), during clashes between the Deir ez-Zor military council, led by Abu Khawla, and the military police of the Syrian Democratic Forces, one member of the Deir ez-Zor military council was killed.

According to the SOHR report, clashes occurred near Al-Kua' checkpoint, resulting in one person killed and three others injured.

Following the incident, members of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council took over a number of villages and checkpoints in Deir ez-Zor.

Amidst rumors circulating about Abu Khawla, the leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, being replaced by the SDF, he refuted the speculations in a prior interview with Ronahi.

The SDF in a press statement said that the SDF’s General Command formed a committee to address the issue and resolve the dispute in coordination with regional tribal leaders.

They agreed to arrest those involved in the incident, prosecute instigators, and take measures against anyone threatening security. The SDF also underlined they “will firmly confront illegal armed activities and threats to military centers, ensuring stability and eliminating terrorist cells.”

According to reports, calm has been restored in Deir ez-Zor with the intervention of the US-led coalition, as confirmed by SOHR. However, this has not been officially confirmed yet by the SDF.

The Deir ez-Zor Military Council was established by the SDF in collaboration with Arab tribal leaders to combat ISIS. Their operation to liberate the east of the Euphrates and Deir ez-Zor from ISIS began on September 9, 2017, and by 2019, they successfully achieved liberation with the fall of Baghuz.