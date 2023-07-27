Security

Anti-ISIS coalition helicopter crashes in west Erbil, says Peshmerga commander

The incident took place during a military exercise in the rural area.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A Peshmerga outpost near Makhmour, Oct 24, (Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
A Peshmerga outpost near Makhmour, Oct 24, (Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
Kurdistan Helicopter US Coalition Gwer

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A helicopter belonging to the global coalition against ISIS has crashed west of Erbil, a top Peshmerga commander confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Thursday. 

Triggered by a "technical failure", the crash took place in Qalata Sor near Gwer sub-district in southwest Erbil, Sirwan Barzani, the head of Peshmerga forces' Sector 6, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 in a phone call. 

The incident took place during a military exercise in the rural area, Barzani said, adding the two crew members are "safe". 

The US-led Coalition has not yet commented on the incident. 

In late April this year, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Coalition forces crashed south of Kirkuk due to a mechanical failure while supporting the Iraqi forces in conducting operations. 

Formed in 2014, the 80-plus member Coalition has been supporting the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS, whose self-styled caliphate was brought down in 2017. 

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 reporter Renas A. Saeed

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive