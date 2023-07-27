Anti-ISIS coalition helicopter crashes in west Erbil, says Peshmerga commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A helicopter belonging to the global coalition against ISIS has crashed west of Erbil, a top Peshmerga commander confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Triggered by a "technical failure", the crash took place in Qalata Sor near Gwer sub-district in southwest Erbil, Sirwan Barzani, the head of Peshmerga forces' Sector 6, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 in a phone call.

The incident took place during a military exercise in the rural area, Barzani said, adding the two crew members are "safe".

The US-led Coalition has not yet commented on the incident.

In late April this year, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Coalition forces crashed south of Kirkuk due to a mechanical failure while supporting the Iraqi forces in conducting operations.

Formed in 2014, the 80-plus member Coalition has been supporting the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS, whose self-styled caliphate was brought down in 2017.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 reporter Renas A. Saeed