Security

Five ISIS suspects arrested in Syria’s al-Hol camp

The arrested persons were taken to a security centre, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Syrian woman and child sit by their belongings awaiting departure from the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp on March 18, 2021. (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
A Syrian woman and child sit by their belongings awaiting departure from the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp on March 18, 2021. (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Syria Al-Hol Camp SDF northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Five ISIS suspects were arrested from Syria’s northeast al-Hol camp, where thousands of ISIS families are held up, a war monitor reported.

The arrested persons were taken to a security centre, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

Following the collapse of the ISIS self-styled caliphate in 2019 in Syria, thousands of women and children, who were previously under the ISIS-controlled territories, have been accommodated in the camp and other facilities in northeastern Syria.

The majority of the ISIS families are Iraqis and Syrians, but also include the foreign ISIS families.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their nationals.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive