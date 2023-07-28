Five ISIS suspects arrested in Syria’s al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Five ISIS suspects were arrested from Syria’s northeast al-Hol camp, where thousands of ISIS families are held up, a war monitor reported.

The arrested persons were taken to a security centre, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

Following the collapse of the ISIS self-styled caliphate in 2019 in Syria, thousands of women and children, who were previously under the ISIS-controlled territories, have been accommodated in the camp and other facilities in northeastern Syria.

The majority of the ISIS families are Iraqis and Syrians, but also include the foreign ISIS families.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their nationals.